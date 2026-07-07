Non-profit blood services provider issues call for type-O donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer months typically mean a drop in blood donations, and that has prompted Vitalant to put the call out for O-type blood donors.

The non-profit blood services provider issued the call for type O donors after the supply of O-type blood had hit a two-year low.

O blood is the most transfused blood type, especially in lifesaving emergencies. O negative can help any patient, and O positive can help anyone with a positive blood type.

Vitalant South Spokesperson Barley Juarez says the recent holiday also contributed to a drop in donations at centers and blood drives.

“As everybody is aware, during the summer months, people travel. We came off an amazing Fourth of July holiday, and with people enjoying themselves, they do not take as much time to come out and donate, and we have seen a decline in our blood procedures, but specifically with our O blood,” said Barley.

You can go to vitalant.org and make an appointment, and also find a list of blood drives in your area.

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