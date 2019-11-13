Nonprofits compete for grants awards, receive exposure in annual event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nonprofits received an opportunity to tell others about their work and compete for grants.

The annual “Night For a Hand Up” brought more than 20 nonprofits to the Bancorpsouth Conference Center.

- Advertisement -

Representatives were able to tell the public about their mission and their work, while competing for four grants.

The grants were overseen by the Tupelo-Lee County Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation.

“Even if you don’t win, maybe a brochure, somebody will learn about something new, become a civic club program but also we know one thing good about Tupelo, Lee County, people are dedicated to giving back,” said Pat Caldwell, vice chairman of the Tupelo-Lee County Community Foundation.

“It gives notoriety to some of these nonprofits that kind of toil in anonymity a little bit, except for people they affect, and Mr. Marchbanks, who was sponsor of the Marchbanks Endowment, said he wanted people to have a hand up, a man from Shannon Mississippi, who became a multi-millionaire that gave his wealth back,” said David Rumbarger, grant chairman.

“Kids Across America” got the first place prize of $10,0000. “Real Men Stand Up” received $5,000 for second place, “Early Childhood Coalition” received $2,500 for third place and “Helping Hands” was voted crowd favorite and received a $2,500 grant.