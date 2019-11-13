Nonprofits compete for grants awards, receive exposure in annual event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nonprofits received an opportunity to tell others about their work and compete for grants.
The annual “Night For a Hand Up” brought more than 20 nonprofits to the Bancorpsouth Conference Center.
Representatives were able to tell the public about their mission and their work, while competing for four grants.
The grants were overseen by the Tupelo-Lee County Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation.
“Even if you don’t win, maybe a brochure, somebody will learn about something new, become a civic club program but also we know one thing good about Tupelo, Lee County, people are dedicated to giving back,” said Pat Caldwell, vice chairman of the Tupelo-Lee County Community Foundation.
“It gives notoriety to some of these nonprofits that kind of toil in anonymity a little bit, except for people they affect, and Mr. Marchbanks, who was sponsor of the Marchbanks Endowment, said he wanted people to have a hand up, a man from Shannon Mississippi, who became a multi-millionaire that gave his wealth back,” said David Rumbarger, grant chairman.
“Kids Across America” got the first place prize of $10,0000. “Real Men Stand Up” received $5,000 for second place, “Early Childhood Coalition” received $2,500 for third place and “Helping Hands” was voted crowd favorite and received a $2,500 grant.