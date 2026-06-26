North Mississippi Medical Center Rehabilitation Services gears up for free Adaptive Water Ski Clinic

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual event is hitting the waterway again this summer.

North Mississippi Medical Center Rehabilitation Services is gearing up for its free Adaptive Water Ski Clinic.

The event is held every year for individuals who are at least one year post spinal cord or traumatic brain injury, or who have other physical limitations.

It’s a chance for those individuals to do something they may have once loved and are no longer able to do, or even the opportunity to try something new.

All participants must have a doctor’s release, and therapists follow closely on a jet ski to assist if needed.

The water ski clinic will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at Boar’s Head Lake on State Park Road near Tombigbee State Park.

Participation is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call the NMMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at (662) 377-7215 or 1(800) 843-3375.

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