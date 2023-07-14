North Mississippi river ports, airports, railroads to get financial boost

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – River ports, airports, and railroads across north Mississippi will be getting a financial boost from the state.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced over $5 million in grant money for multimodal projects throughout the department’s Northern District.

The Ports at Yellow Creek, Aberdeen, Itawamba County, and Lowndes County will share over $1.9 million to make various improvements.

Around $2.4 million is going to make improvements at airports, including those in Houston, Starkville, Louisville, Monroe County, and the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport. Golden Triangle Regional will get over $400,000 and the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport is receiving $600,000 to help build a new hangar.

Four public transit lines will also share $200,000, including Oxford’s University Transit.

Railroads in Itawamba County and at the Yellow Creek Port are also receiving over $300,000 each for repairs and improvements.

