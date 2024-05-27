Northside Charity Boil raises money for local charity

The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition received a boost in donations with the annual Northside Charity Boil Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition received a boost in donations with the annual Northside Charity Boil on Sunday, May 26.

The event, hosted by Colin Krieger and taking place at his home, features a crawfish boil, a fish fry, and live entertainment.

Krieger said the event started small but grew to become so much more.

“It started off as just a block party with a couple of friends. It got bigger. We ended up taking donations and just found a charity and stuck with it,” Krieger said.

The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition was their charity of choice.

“It’s close to our hearts. We’ve had family members who have had issues and we’ve had friends obviously locally. The people who are behind it are some of the hardest working people in the non-profit space in our area,” Krieger said.

President of the Homeless Coalition Susan Garton said events like these help with their fundraising efforts.

“We feel that every single penny that comes to us via donation or even buying our tee-shirts largely helps fund our mission of helping people with temporary housing, putting deposits down for people that are moving into homes that normally wouldn’t have that money. We help of course with our tiny home village so every penny that comes in goes right back out we have zero overhead,” Garton said.

The event continues to grow over the years bringing the community together.

“I think we are going to see four or five hundred through the course of the day here and that is just an incredible show of what Columbus does when it’s a good cause and good times,” Krieger said.

This year was the 11th annual Northside Charity Boil.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X