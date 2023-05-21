Now that the season is over, Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis addressed his future

Mississippi State fell to Texas A&M 15-10. The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 9-21 SEC record and they aren’t eligible for this week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover for the second consecutive season.

While the last two seasons were grim, Lemonis led the Bulldogs to a national title just two years ago (the first national championship in the history of Mississippi State University). We asked if Athletic Director Zac Selmon has assured him if he’ll be back next season:

Lemonis also mentioned how excited he is about the team’s young talent and said he has gotten thousands of calls regarding the vacant MSU pitching coach job.