Noxubee Co. Board of Supervisors named a new county prosecutor

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI ) – The Noxubee County Board Of Supervisors has named a new county prosecutor.

The board appointed local attorney Tina Holcombe Ferrell.

She will fill the vacancy left by Rod Hickman who was elected to the state senate.

Ferrell will start in her new role in January.

The election for a permanent replacement will be held in November of next year.