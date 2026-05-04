Police continue investigation after a Eupora shooting injures one person

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in a Eupora park leaves one person injured.

Eupora Police told WCBI the shooting happened between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 3, at Tobie Brantley Park across from Eupora Elementary School.

A male gunshot victim was airlifted to Tupelo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release a name or age.

Officers have been looking at security video and have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Eupora Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.