Noxubee County High School upgrades cafeteria experience

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When you think of school lunch, what comes to mind? Are hot wings on that list?

Noxubee County High School launched its first ever wing bar for students.

This is made possible through a partnership with Walker Quality Services who has served other school around Mississippi.

Noxubee County Food Service Director Velda Skinner said they decided to do this to give the students something different and fun.

Skinner says student participation in the lunchroom has increased since they started the partnership back in November.

President of Walker Quality Services Alfred Walker said they are trying to bring what students see in restaurants to the cafeteria.

Skinner said she wants the overall experience in the cafeteria to be a great one.

“It was something that I decided that I wanted to do to invite the students into something different and just something fun to make the overall experience in the cafeteria great. And it’s just something that we’re very excited about and much more to come,” said Skinner.

“We really want to increase their participation and improve the food quality. And those those are the things that at the end of the day, if kids are eating and that means that the district is generating more revenue and and the kids are happy, then that means that discipline problems go down, their behavior is better and they’re excited. And this is one of the stress free parts of their school day. So we want it to be a happy time. And so a lot of sense of community is built around food. And if the food’s good, everybody’s happy,” said Walker.

Skinner said this is just the beginning and there is more exciting plans and activities to come.

The elementary school is also participating in the program.

