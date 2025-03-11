Noxubee County man pleads guilty in a shooting case

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is headed to prison for the next 5 years after pleading guilty in a shooting case.

Jaquarious Wells entered a guilty plea to two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Noxubee County Circuit Court on Monday, March 10.

The charges stem from shootings in July of 2022.

Wells was arrested in August of that year and indicted on the charges in 2023.

Circuit Court Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Wells to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended and five to serve, along with five years post-release supervision on each of the counts.

The sentences will run concurrently.

