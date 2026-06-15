Noxubee General Hospital hosts official welcome for new Chief Executive Officer

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In a time when many rural, county-owned hospitals are in crisis, Noxubee Medical Complex is eyeing growth.

And today, they welcomed the man who will be overseeing that growth for the near future.

Noxubee General Hospital hosted an official welcome for its new Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Cummins.

Cummins brings with him 25 years in healthcare administration, and he’s excited for where the Noxubee Medical Complex is.

Besides the hospital, there is also a full-service nursing home, and construction is progressing on a new outpatient pavilion.

That facility will provide specialty services that many Noxubee County residents currently have to travel for.

Cummins sees a future where it also benefits residents from other counties coming to Noxubee County for those services.

The Outpatient Pavilion is expected to be finished by the Fall of 2027.

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