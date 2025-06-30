Off-duty police officer arrested by another agency in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) A Former Winona Police Department Officer is on the opposite side of the law.

On Friday, June 27, at around 3:00 am, the Winona Police Department was made aware that one of its off-duty police officers had been arrested by another law enforcement agency.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The Winona Police Department says they are cooperating with the agency.

Further information will be released pending completion of the investigation.

