Offense shines in Mississippi State spring game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby has promised fans an exciting brand of football. That was on full display today in the Maroon and White game.

Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen put on a show, connecting for three touchdowns in the first half. Transfers Kevin Coleman and Kelly Akharaiyi were on the receiving end.

Shapen ended the first half completing 18 of 22 passes for 312 yards. Lebby believes this is just an indication of how special Shapen can be.

“As we move forward QB play will give us an opportunity to win a bunch of games,” Lebby said. ” Adding, “he has a chance to be not a good player but a great player. He’s serious about being great and that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”

Mississippi State opens the season at Davis Wade Stadium on August 31, against Eastern Kentucky.