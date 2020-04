OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are asking for your help finding Andre Rice.

The 19-year-old is wanted for auto burglary and false ID charges.

Investigators say the alleged crimes happened in the past couple of weeks.

Rice is 5’8 and weighs about 210 pounds.

If you know where he is tonight, call 9-1-1.