OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous was found in Tennessee.

Devierre Outlaw, 26, was wanted for aggravated assault after a shooting on Gleason Drive on September 28. The victim was treated, and released from the hospital.

Outlaw was found in Murfreesboro, Tennesse and then taken back to Oktibbeha County.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Outlaw remains at Oktibbeha County Jail on an MDOC hold.