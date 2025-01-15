Ole Miss defeats Alabama for first top-five road win in program history.

Rebels get first win in Tuscaloosa since 2015, improve to 4-0 in SEC play.

TUSCALOOSA, AL: With the clock counting down to double zeros, fans could be seen heading towards the exits.

Usually, fans stay for the end of the game to cheer on their team, take photos, or reminisce on the time they had watching their favorite team. But for Crimson Tide fans, tonight was just the opposite.

Welcome to conference play.

No. 4 Alabama lost their first home game of the season to No. 21 Ole Miss, 74-64. This result would not only be the Rebels’ first-ever win over a top-five team on the road, but their first win in Tuscaloosa in ten years.

Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels, registering a game-high 23 points and 19 rebounds. The Rebels are now 4-0 in conference play and are tied with No. 1 Auburn for the top spot in the conference standings.

“Maybe it’s time to talk a little about Ole Miss,” Ole Miss Head Coach Chris Beard said postgame. “Most of the national scene didn’t give us a chance tonight.”

