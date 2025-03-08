Ole Miss Fined $500,000 after fans rushed the court following win against Tennessee

The Rebels athletic program has been fined $850,000 for multiple violations this year

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- Ole Miss athletics have had a busy week to say the least.

The Rebels secured one of their biggest wins in program history when Chris Beard’s team knocked off the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday night, but the celebration proved to be a costly one.

In a statement released by Athletic Director Keith Carter, he announced that the university has been fined $500,000 due to “A select few in our fanbase that chose to impatiently rush the court before the Tennessee team and game officials had exited.”

This money will go directly to the University of Tennessee and as Carter also stated, “…will cost our coaches and student athletes valuable resources.”

With this being the second infraction of fans storming the playing field in Oxford, the Rebels have now paid out $850,000 this year as a result.