A former Noxubee County High School athlete hosted a camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Day two of the Jeffrey Simmons football camp kicked off on Saturday morning, July 12.

July 11’s camp was for ages 7-12, and the camp was for 13 to 18-year-olds.

Jeffrey Simmons told WCBI News that campers got to work on offensive line drills, defensive line drills, Quarterback mechanics, Wide Receiver skills, and several other fundamentals of the game of football.

Campers also got to compete in 7-on-7 scrimmages and in one-on-one competitions.

The camp was free for all attendees, and lunch and a free t-shirt were also provided for each teenager who attended the camp.

