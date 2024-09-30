Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin urges team to ignore outside noise

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football’s probability to make the College Football Playoff dropped 31% since last week after falling 20-17 to unranked Kentucky on Saturday.

The Rebels still have a 48% chance to make the playoff but don’t have much room for error with seven games still left on the schedule. Three of those seven feature a ranked opponent as well.

“I don’t talk to guys about playoffs, championships,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “That’s all outcome-based.”