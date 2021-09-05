Ole Miss HC Kiffin Tests COVID-19 Positive

The Rebels head coach will miss the season opener against Louisville.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss Football begins the Rebels season on September 6th against Louisville. However, the team will have to play without head coach Lane Kiffin.

Although the Ole Miss football program is 100-percent vaccinated against COVID-19, Kiffin announced that he is a breakthrough case. Kiffin will no longer make the trip to Atlanta for the Rebels season opener.

In a statement released on twitter.com, Kiffin stated “I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms, so much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our programs commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game.”

Kiffin will be the only member of the Ole Miss program not making the trip to Atlanta. Ole Miss has not announced a replacement for Coach Kiffin on gameday.