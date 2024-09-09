Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin commends team’s lack of complacency

Ole Miss football is now ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Head coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t discussed rankings with his team, he called them meaningless.

While their opponents in the first two weeks have been far from SEC caliber in Middle Tennessee and Furman, Ole Miss outscored them 128-3 and has been playing like one of the best teams in the nation.

That will be put to the test this weekend when the Rebels hit the road for the first time this season to play a Power Four team in Wake Forest. One thing that has impressed Kiffin is his team’s lack of complacency.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of not looking at the scoreboard or performing off the scoreboard, I’d credit that to guys who are in the right mindset,” Kiffin said. “Our coaches have done a lot of work to try and get that done. They also understand there’s a lot of competition. That helps. When you know the other guy going in has played really well or the other guy who might go in for you when you go back in, you do better.”