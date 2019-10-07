Ole Miss October 19 kick set; MSU in wait and see mode

BIRMINGHAM (WCBI) – The Southeastern Conference has set the game times for October 19th schedule but Mississippi State fans will have to wait until late Saturday to know exactly what time things get started in Starkville. The conference wants to wait until games are finished this weekend before making its final assignments. The three options for MSU are an 11:00 am kickoff on ESPN, a 2:30 start time here on WCBI or a 5:00 kick on ESPN.

Ole Miss faithful can go ahead and finalize their plans because their game against Texas A&M is locked in at 6:30