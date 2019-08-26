Ole Miss Prepares For Memphis Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — For the first time since 2016, Ole Miss and Memphis will meet on the gridiron.

In the last meeting, the Rebels won 48-28, and Ole Miss has been winner in seven of the past eight match ups.

80 miles separates the two teams, and while the win-loss column the most important stat in a rivalry, the recruiting competition ramps up because of the distance.

“With Memphis being an hour away, I think it is really important,” head coach Matt Luke said.

“There will always be really good players to recruit in the Memphis area and that will always be the case because of our location. But I think because of our fan base there, we will have a really good crowd and great atmosphere.”

Ole Miss and Memphis face off at 11 AM CT, Saturday (ABC).