Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins enters transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The end of the season went as well as Ole Miss football could’ve hoped, winning the Peach Bowl to secure the first 11-win season in school history. However, today the Rebels got bad news.

Star running back Quinshon Judkins announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal.

Judkins burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2022, setting Ole Miss single-season records with 1,567 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He was named a freshman All-American and an All-SEC first-team member.

He followed up his historic performance with another stellar year this season, eclipsing 1000 yards rushing again, adding another 15 touchdowns on the ground and 2 more through the air.

Judkins has two years of eligibility remaining and will certainly have no shortage of suitors as he looks for his new home.