Ole Miss women’s basketball hopeful to host in NCAA Tournament

The Rebels are currently a four seed in ESPN's bracketology.

Take a look at the season-long metrics. They’ll tell you that Ole Miss women’s basketball has earned the right to host NCAA Tournament games in Oxford.

The Rebels boast one of the toughest schedules in college basketball this season, with losses to top 5 teams like USC, UCONN and Texas. They’ve also beat ranked teams on the road such as LSU and Vanderbilt. On top of that, they play in the SEC, arguably the toughest conference in basketball.

Despite the quarterfinal loss to Texas, who was ranked the number one team in the country at the time, longtime Rebel Madison Scott still remains confident that Ole Miss has deserved a hosting spot in March.

“Look at our resume all year long. We’ve competed with the best of the best, from USC to UCONN to Texas. You name it,” said Scott. “We’ve beat teams like LSU. We’ve beat teams like Vanderbilt when they were ranked. We’ve beat top teams and we’ve shown that we belong. We’re right there. You know when we’re out there that we’re going to play hard and give it our all. We’re going to play Ole Miss women’s basketball.”

All that’s left to do now is wait. Selection Sunday is at 7 PM on Sunday, March 16th. At that time, they’ll know their fate in the tournament and whether or not it will begin in Oxford as a host.