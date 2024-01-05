Ole Miss women’s basketball rolls past Alabama in SEC opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI)- Ole Miss women’s basketball continues to roll. The Rebels won their fifth straight game, knocking off Alabama 55-45 to improve to 11-3 on the year.

The patented Ole Miss defense was out in full force. The Rebels held the Crimson Tide to just 29 percent shooting from the field.

“I thought this was a complete defensive exhibition,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We made them earn every point and for a team like Bama that averages 80-ish points that was huge.”

It was vital for Ole Miss to play a complete game of basketball and that is exactly what they did.

“We played 40 minutes of defense,” Ole Miss guard Kennedy Todd-Williams said. “That was exciting going into SEC play. I love defense and we’re excited to keep going from here.”

Things don’t get any easier from here, Ole Miss hosts defending National Champion LSU on Sunday, January 7th.