One arrested after standoff in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A standoff in Lowndes County landed one person in jail.
It happened at a home on Jess Lyons Road about 3:30 Wednesday morning.
Investigators said they went to the home after getting a call that a person had been shot.
Brent Swan, with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, said once on scene deputies learned a 27-year-old man had been assaulted but hadn’t been shot.
Another 24-year-old person in the home refused to listen to commands from officers.
The Lowndes County Swat Team was called in and able to get the suspect to surrender just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and the incident is still under investigation.