One arrested after standoff in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A standoff in Lowndes County landed one person in jail.

It happened at a home on Jess Lyons Road about 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they went to the home after getting a call that a person had been shot.

Brent Swan, with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, said once on scene deputies learned a 27-year-old man had been assaulted but hadn’t been shot.

Another 24-year-old person in the home refused to listen to commands from officers.

The Lowndes County Swat Team was called in and able to get the suspect to surrender just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and the incident is still under investigation.