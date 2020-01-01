One dead after fight breaks out at Parchman

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate has died from several stab wounds and others were injured after a large fight at Parchman prison.

Sunflower County coroner Heather Burton said the brawl happened in Unit 29 about nine Tuesday night and spread to several other buildings.

Burton was called to the prison about 1 a.m.

The victim’s name will be released after family has been notified.

A WCBI viewer told us her brother is one of the injured inmates and is in critical condition at the hospital.

We have reached out to MDOC for comment.