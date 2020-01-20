One injured in Booneville shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

Police Chief Michael Ramey said officers were called to the intersection of Marietta and King Street around 12:15 Monday morning.

When officers got there, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound.

Chief Ramey said the man was shot in the leg.

The man was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Right now police aren’t releasing any other details in the case.