One man dies after Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead over the weekend.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Charles Burleson II, 43.

TPD said officers were called North Mississippi Medical Center about a gunshot victim with life threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered that the shooting happened at a Shell Gas station on Briar Ridge Road, Friday night, July 17.

Burleson later died from his injuries.

Officials say one suspect was taken into custody.

This remains an active investigation.

Stay with WCBI as we work to learn more about this case.

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