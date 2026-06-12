One person dead after an officer-involved shooting in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Ocean Springs.

Our sister station WXXV reports that officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance near a hotel on Beiveille Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, a suspect was armed with a weapon. Officers instructed the individual to drop the weapon, that when the individual advanced toward them in a threatening manner.

Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they died.

No officers sustained any serious injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

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