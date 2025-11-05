One woman dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Pickens County has claimed the life of an Aliceville woman.

The wreck happened shortly after noon on Tuesday, November 5, about one mile north of Aliceville on Alabama State Highway 17.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 1987 Chevrolet Grumman LLV mail vehicle driven by April Box was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet 3500 pickup.

Box died at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating that crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.