Ongoing standoff in Sturgis

STURGIS, MISS. (WCBI) – An ongoing standoff on Highway 12.

After initially being closer to the scene, law enforcement officers pushed us back for our own safety.

- Advertisement -

Now, officers have Confirmed this is an ongoing situation however, they are not going into details about what has happened.

Property owners say the suspect is in a pond just outside their homes and won’t come out.

Sturgis police department, MHP, and Oktibehha Sheriff Department have the entire area surrounded.

We will continue to report new information as it develops.