OpenAI pulls the plug on its Sora AI video app

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(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that OpenAI said Tuesday that it is discontinuing its Sora AI video app.

The move comes as the video platform wanes in popularity among users, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported OpenAI’s decision to pull the plug.

“We’ve decided to discontinue Sora in the consumer app and API. As we focus and compute demand grows, the Sora research team continues to focus on world simulation research to advance robotics that will help people solve real-world, physical tasks,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

In a social media post, OpenAI also expressed thanks to Sora users, saying that “we know this news is disappointing.”

AI video apps have wowed tech fans for their ability to almost instantly generate videos, while drawing criticism for making it harder to distinguish real from fake images.

In 2025, Sora courted controversy when some users generated what the company characterized as “disrespectful depictions” of Martin Luther King Jr., prompting it to temporarily block app users from making videos using the civil rights activist’s likeness.

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