YMCA of Memphis and local churches serve up smiles with weekly food distribution
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Throughout the morning, cars pulled into the parking lot at West Jackson Street Baptist Church and left with boxes of food.
“It is a blessing,” said Mary Harmon, who says things have been tough since a tree fell on her house last month, and the unexpected expenses have put a big dent in her family’s budget.
‘This is the first time I have really had to reach out for help. I am an independent person, and I appreciate everything that is handed to me right now,” Harmon said.
The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid South partnered with the church to bring its “Serving Up Smiles” food distribution to Northeast Mississippi.
Each box contains enough shelf-stable food for breakfast and lunch over a 7-day period. The food boxes are for anyone 18 and younger. To get the boxes, you just drive up to the truck, let them know how many children are in the house, and wait as the food boxes are loaded.
Monique Bush with the YMCA says the food helps fill a critical need during the summer, when school is out.
‘I had no idea that food insecurity was such a huge, a huge detriment for a lot of our families and so for me to be able to step in, for me, this is purpose, for me to be able to step in, bridge the gap, it is an honor to get to do this and I get to do it with the YMCA,” Bush said.
Dr. Keith Cochran, Pastor of West Jackson Street Baptist Church, says the outreach is a practical way to help neighbors.
‘It really is about, supporting the community, ministering to the community, if we can help be the distribution site for food, we are happy to do that and in the process, we can offer prayer, support for anyone that needs it. Our goal is to minister and reach the community, let them know we love them and Jesus loves them,” Dr. Cochran said.
Each truck has 880 food boxes so there is plenty to go around. They will be at West Jackson Street Baptist Church every Tuesday morning until July 28.
The ‘Serving Up Smiles” food truck will also give out the food boxes every Tuesday afternoon, from noon until 2:30 at Temple of Compassion in Tupelo.