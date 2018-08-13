Man ‘opens up’ in the worst of ways to hotel clerk, now wanted by police

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are on the hunt for a flasher, who reportedly exposed himself at a hotel in Tupelo this weekend.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, August 10, the above man approached the front desk of the Wingate Hotel on Stone Creek Boulevard.

The clerk says this is when the man exposed his genitalia.

Now he’s wanted for Indecent Exposure. At the time of the indecent incident, the man had brown hair and a beard. He was also wearing a dark t-shirt with a red baseball hat, turned backwards.

Witnesses say he left the property in an 18-wheeler with no trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)