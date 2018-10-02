Oregon State Coming To Starkville In 2020, Lemonis Announces

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head baseball coach Chris Lemonis told the Rotary Club of Columbus, Tuesday, that defending national champion Oregon State will travel to Starkville in 2020.

Oregon State defeated Mississippi State in the College World Series in earlier this year in the semifinals before topping Arkansas in the title game.

D1 Baseball recently ranked Mississippi State as acquiring the fifth-best recruiting class in the country, headlined by MLB first-round pick J.T. Ginn.