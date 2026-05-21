Over 100 women – and men – who care and growing

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – Some people may talk about what they want to do for the community, but 100 Women Who Care are putting their words into action.

Amy Bogue and Karen Clay spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday about what the group does.

Clay and Bogue told those in attendance that they have giving cycles and the members nominate three organizations to give back to during the spring and fall.

“Twice a year, we give out an impact award to a local organization that is doing good work here in Lowndes County. Our members select what charitable organizations might be selected, they’re chosen at random, and then the membership gets to vote on where they want the impact to go.”

Jamie Davidson and Beth Imes started the Lowndes County chapter in 2019.

And since then, 100 Women Who Care has raised nearly $300,000 for other organizations and nonprofits in the area.

“Whatever money that we have raised during what we call a giving cycle. That giving cycle goes right back out into the community, and then we do it again, and we do it again, and we do it again,” Clay said. “Once we have a nomination — last time we had 26, I believe — we do a drumroll and we do it live on WCBI and we choose three,” Bogue added.

Not only have the funds grown over the years but so has its membership – with more than 230 people serving the community, both men and women.

The organization does live drawings of its nominees for the impact award live on WCBI news and the winner is announced at a special party.

Bogue told those in attendance that for their last two giving cycles, Clay located and wrote matching grants and those organizations received $25,000.