Owner of Brewski’s explains crawfish sales this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Workers at Brewski’s are bagging and serving crawfish. Something they struggled to do last year.

“Last year was definitely a beast of its own, it was very challenging because we could not even come close to supplying the demand here,” said Ashley Ray, Store Owner of Brewski’s. “We were shorted hundreds of sacks a week, and it was very challenging because we never want to let our guests or our clientele down.”

Last winter, Brewski’s and several other restaurants struggled to keep crawfish in the store, due to a drought.

Owner of Brewski’s Ashley Ray said this year, crawfish is back to selling like normal.

“Our prices are much more comparable to the previous year, so we are back to normal,” said Ray. “We are lower now than we were at any point last year. Our first cook this year was December 6, I believe, and last year, the first cook was mid-March.”

And crawfish is actually one thing that has gone down in price since last year.

Prices then topped out at $13 to $14 a pound. This year, Brewski’s is selling cooked crawfish at 5.85 a pound.

“We have more people walking out happier honestly,” said Ray. “I am also able to employ more people as well because we have more product moving out of the door. I think all in all, it is great all around, because this is a tradition for people.”

A lot of restaurants have that one thing they’re known for, and at Brewski’s that is Crawfish.

“It is a vast majority of our income and that is for sure,” Said Ray.

The Brewski’s convenience store is open Monday through Sunday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.