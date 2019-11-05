Oxford Buffalo Wild Wings employee charged in shooting incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Buffalo Wild Wings employee faces charges after a Sunday shooting in Oxford.

Bobby Parks, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant for a panic alarm.

Once on the scene, officers learned the suspect had been in an altercation, with another employee the night before, at the restaurant.

The next day, Parks was picked up by an unknown person. As they were leaving, police said Parks fired six shots towards a person he mistook, as the other employee he got into an argument with.

Parks was booked into the Lafayette County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

The weapon was also recovered.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.