Oxford man charged with statutory rape

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memphis man was charged with a sex crime after a family argument revealed he was having a relationship with a minor.

Antoine Kearney, 30, was charged with Statutory Rape.

Oxford Police officers went to a home on April 24 for a family argument. An arrest warrant was issued for Kearney after the officers learned he was having a sexual relationship with a female minor.

Kearney was eventually arrested in Memphis with help from the Memphis Police Department and the United States Marshal Task Force and brought back to Oxford on May 22.

Kearney’s bond was set at $100,000.