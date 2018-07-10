VA Nursing Home employees accused of killing 93-year-old patient

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two workers at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford are charged with Manslaughter after the death of a patient.

Jeanee Dunn, 25, and Bridget Austin, 41, are both charged with Manslaughter – Culpable Negligence.

The investigation started on April 15, 2017 when Durley Bratton, 93, was taken to the Regional One Trauma Center.

Bratton, a World War II veteran, was living at the Oxford VA facility at the time.

Through the investigation, police identified the two suspects.

An autopsy revealed Bratton died as a result of blunt force injuries on April 18.

The autopsy results only recently came back, leading to Dunn and Austin’s arrests.

Bond for each suspect was set at $250,000 each.