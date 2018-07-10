Pair of thieves waddle away with trailer in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is on for some trailer thieves in Corinth.

Seen in the above video, one man seemed to scout out the area before he and his partner-in-crime waddled off with the trailer.

Detective Ram Mares said a chained fence was cut in order for a truck to be pulled in just off cam.

The low-budget heist took place in the early hours of June 17 at Extreme Outdoors on Highway 72, but police still haven’t nabbed the suspects.

Fortunately for the business, the criminal’s conscience apparently got the better of them. The trailer was dumped in a parking lot just a half-mile down the road.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.