Park in Starkville set to receive major improvements

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville park is set to receive updates to attract more families.

Over the next year, J.L. King Park is set to see many major improvements.

The splash pad is due to see an expansion, to help beat that summer heat. Along with the splash pad, the tennis and basketball courts are also set to receive updates. The lights around the park are also to be updated and replaced. A new pavilion is also planned to be added to the park.

J.L. King Park is not the only recreation space planning to receive improvements. McKee Park, George Evans Park, and the Starkville Sportsplex also have updates planned for the coming years.

