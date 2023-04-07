Pattern of nicer weather sets up as rain subsides over weekend
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures climb back into the low 70s next week as rain chances ebb. Lows hover around the 50s through the next 7 days.
FRIDAY: Afternoon temperatures top out in the low 60s. Recurring rain showers are likely throughout the day. Lows bottom out in the mid to low 50s overnight.
SATURDAY: Highs remain in the low 60s as rain chances prevail through the morning before petering out in the afternoon. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight.
SUNDAY: The absence of rain and significant cloud cover means highs are able to rocket up into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Lows drop to around the 50s overnight. No rain is expected.