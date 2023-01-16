People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county.

The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others.

Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done.

Cunningham said he hopes to see people in the community take the spirit of service and kindness into their everyday lives.

“My hope is that you don’t let today be the only day that you serve and give of yourself, that we will let it just be a lifestyle of service, to our communities, to our families, and the schools. Wherever we serve, wherever we work that we will have that heart, have that mindset. That it’s just a lifestyle of service and I hope they will take that away,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham is the worship pastor at Vibrant Church in Columbus.

