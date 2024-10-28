Perkins named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following four-sack performance

PRESS RELEASE (Ole Miss Athletics)-Ole Miss football sophomore defensive end Suntarine Perkins has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday morning.

This is the second SEC weekly honor this season for Perkins, who is coming off one of the best pass rushing performances in Ole Miss history against Oklahoma. Perkins ended the day with 11 tackles, 5.0 of which were for a loss and 4.0 coming via the quarterback sack. Those 4.0 sacks are the most by any individual Rebel defender since 1993, when Cassius Ware notched 4.0 sacks against Georgia, while Perkins’ 5.0 tackles for loss are the most by a Rebel since Khari Coleman’s 5.0 against Troy in the 2022 season opener.

Perkins helped lead Ole Miss to 10 total sacks in the Rebels’ 26-14 win over the Sooners last week, tied for the second-most in program history and the most ever surrendered by an Oklahoma offense.

On the year, Perkins is tied for the SEC lead and ranks fourth nationally at 8.5 sacks, and those 8.5 already tie him for ninth on the Ole Miss single-season list with Greg Hardy (2008) and Renard Brown (1995). In TFL, Perkins ranks second in the conference and is tied for fourth in the FBS.

Ole Miss hits the road to take on Arkansas this Sat., Nov. 2, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT in Fayetteville live on ESPN.