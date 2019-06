TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — For the 7th straight year, Pernell McPhee returned to TCPS to host the Pernell McPhee and friend’s football camp.

The former ICC and MSU standout was joined by Anthony “Boobie” Dixon, Johnnie Cooks and several others in teaching over a hundred young players football fundamentals.

- Advertisement -

McPhee who signed a deal to rejoin the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season hopes he and the guys can at least make a difference in one kid’s life.