Pickens County School Board appoints Interim Superintendent

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County School District is under new leadership.

At a called meeting Tuesday night, the Pickens County Board of Education approved an early departure agreement for Superintendent Shawn McDaniel, making his resignation effective June 30th.

McDaniel was scheduled to stay on through the end of July.

He has accepted a position at Bevill State Community College as the Dean of Instruction.

The Board appointed Jeff Campbell to take over as Interim Superintendent effective July First.

They also approved posting the Gordo High School Principal position with the intent to fill it before the start of the 2026-2027 school year.