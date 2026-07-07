Pickens County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest on sexual assault charge

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for sexual assault today.

The department says deputies immediately started an investigation after a minor victim came to the office to report ongoing sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over a period of several years.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

As a result, Jessie Bonner was arrested and charged with Human Trafficking First Degree; Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12; Sexual Abuse Second Degree; and Sodomy Second Degree.

WCBI will update you as more information becomes available about the case.

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